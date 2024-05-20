Osoyoos Fireworks lights up the sky at Spring Festival of the Arts in full video

Sarah Crookall

The Osoyoos Spring Festival of the Arts closed out a full weekend of music, entertainment, and vendors with a vibrant fireworks display from celebrated organizer Osoyoos Fireworks.

Starting just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the light display filled the sky with a 12 minute show at Gyro Park, which ended with a round of applause and loud cheers.

The spring festival's Sunday programming hosted nine musical guests, about a dozen vendors, and two food trucks. Getting underway on Wednesday, the five-day event saw a variety of entertainment from local theatre play Return to the Double D Diner to two Elvis tribute performances by Steve Elliot.

Osoyoos Fireworks is known for lighting up the popular Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day fireworks, which annually draws crowds from across the Okanagan. However, due to organizational troubles, the fireworks have been halted for over a year.

Sunday's show received a warm reception and plenty of video shares on social media.