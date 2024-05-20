Oliver's Half Corked Marathon celebrates 16th year with a weekend full of wine events

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association

Runners can get ready to cross or stumble through the finish line at Oliver’s 16th Half Corked Marathon this weekend.

The route is between 20 and 24 kilometres, making its ways through various vineyards and fields with a scenic backdrop of the Okanagan river.

“Winery stations dot the route and the Finish Line Party, with the opportunity to engage with the region’s colourful characters as they pour samples for runners to enjoy,” reads the event listing.

“As always, creative costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for the best individual costume, best team and best skit.”

Runners will be expected to run 5 kilometres across some rugged terrain, and a picnic lunch will be offered at the finish line.

On Friday, the Half Corked weekend, presented by the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, kicks off with the Primavera Party at Church & State Wines at 5:45 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, those who prefer on the sidelines can Party at the Finish Line at Oliver Community Park.

Observers can cheer on marathon runners, while also enjoying live music, food truck treats, and wine sampling for free. The day will also include a paella feast by Vancouver’s Paella Guys.

Then, at 5:45 p.m., Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association will be hosting Dinner at the Farm with a sold-out farm fresh multi-course meal at Road 13 Vineyards.

On Sunday at 8:30 a.m., food lovers can enjoy a Food Truck Showdown at Nostalgia Wines. The event includes live music and a door prize.

Earlier in May, the NPD Caucus announced it would be funding $27,200 to Oliver’s Half Corked Marathon to help boost local tourism.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.