Osoyoos Spring Festival of the Arts brings in the crowds with a full day of music and nighttime fireworks

Sarah Crookall

Music filled the downtown area as the Osoyoos Music Festival of the Arts took over Gyro Park with a full day of tunes on Sunday.

Starting at 11 a.m, crowds enjoyed nine musical performances, about a dozen vendors, and two food trucks at Gyro park.

“All the performers are great, we have a variety of performers,” said Earl Krushelnicki, festival organizer.

“This is our third annual. This is the first time we've done the Sunday outside. It’s good that we’ve got a good reception from the community, and the Elks sponsoring it, as well with the Town giving some money as well.”

Attendees gathered on their lawn chairs and blankets to listen to a wide variety of music from an Elvis Tribute act to Ukrainian music. Additionally, The Beast BBQ & Smoke Shack and Bo Betty’s served up classic summer eats.

On Thursday, the festival kicked off, however, some shows were changed due to low ticket sales.

“We had to cancel one show because of lack of ticket sales. The other shows we kept on although […] all three of the shows had very low attendance.”

Thursday’s performance by Marcel Gagnon at the Nk' Mip Desert Cultural Centre was cancelled. And Saturday’s Steve Elliott Elvis tribute show moved from the Osoyoos Community Theatre to the smaller Osoyoos Elks Hall.

Sunday’s musical entertainment included performances by:

Francis Baptiste - Indigenous/Roots music

Steve Elliott - Gospel Elvis tribute

Summerland Pipes and Drums Band - Scottish music

Oskana - Ukrainian music

Poppa Dawg - Blues music

Cawston Groove - Jazz music

Kuja Collective - Celtic music

Johnny Carwash and The Desert Dawgz - Rock music

Bhangra De Cer - Bhangra dancing

With rain staying away, many attendees expressed excitement for a light display by Osoyoos Fireworks around 9 p.m.

“A huge fireworks display, so that's why the we've got the fencing people out, and that's one of the best fireworks in Canada. They usually do it on July first weekend, but they thought they’d do it for us this year.”

According to organizers, the festival could be a smaller free event next year, depending on this year's ticket sales and donations.