Highway to Healing raffle to support sick children with 'generous' South Okanagan hospitality prizes

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association

The Highway to Healing Support Society has opened its Taste of the South Okanagan fundraising raffle and will be announcing the winners this summer.

Participants who purchase one of 1,000 tickets have the chance to win one of three South Okanagan hospitality gift packages worth up to nearly $3,000, while also supporting sick children.

The charitable society, a project of the Rotary Club of Oliver, helps families with travel and medical expenses for ill or injured children.

“We are able to provide immediate and direct support for travel expenses,” reads a Highway to Healing Support Society statement. “This can include fuel costs, meals for children and the family members accompanying them, as well as incidentals such as parking fees.”

On July 23, the raffle draw held at Junction 3 Coffee House in Osoyoos.

The first prize winner can win a gift package valued at $2,800, with gifts sponsored by Osoyoos Larose, Stag’s Hallow Winery, Gold Hill Winery and Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery.

Second prize is valued at $1,150, with a five-course meal on the Vineyard Terrace at The Bear, the Fish, the Root, and the Berry. Additionally, it includes a stay for two in 1 bedroom suite at Spirit Ridge Resort and a $20 gift card from Burrowing Owl Winery.

The third and final prize, valued at $1,095, includes an Area 27 Motorsports Parkoff-road experience, two Wakepilot season rentals, a $300 gift card from Junction 3 Coffee House, and a gift from Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery.

"Prizes are generous and you will not want to miss out!," reads a social media post from the society.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Junction 3 Coffee House in Osoyoos, as well as ReMax Realty and Royal LePage in Oliver.

For more information about Highway to Healing click here.