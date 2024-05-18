Tribute show for Kenny Rogers and Elvis Presley coming to Oliver, Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Tickets sales have just opened up for a show touring across the Okanagan Valley this fall, promising a "rare and unforgettable night of entertainment."

The Canadian Bluemoon Ventures presents 'The Gambler meets the King', featuring Marty Edwards, hailed as the number one international Kenny Roger’s Tribute Artist, and Bruno Nesci, a multi-award winning and highly accomplished Elvis Tribute Artist.

"Join us for an unforgettable evening of music as Edwards and Nesci bring Kenny Rogers and Elvis Presley together for the first time. Hear many of your favourite songs," the shows event release reads.

"Marty Edwards has a remarkable likeness to Kenny Rogers and the voice to go with it. To see him on stage you would think you were watching a real Kenny Rogers concert."

Edwards has been seen on Oprah, Jay Leno & CNN shows, with performances world-wide performances across the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Ireland, England and Mexico.

Nesci is no stranger to the Elvis Tribute Artist World, spending the last 23 years performing as the king himself, touring across Canada, the USA, Italy and Australia. He also brings with his accolades as being the only Elvis Tribute Artist to perform with some International Stars such as, Al Martino, The Platters, The Four Lads, Ricci Martin and many other famous singers from Italy.

"Backing these two great singers is the outstanding 10-piece band, The Cadillac Kings and Queens as well as the Uptown Hornz."

Venues and cities, with ticket links, listed below include:

Kelowna on Thurs. Oct. 3, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Mary Irwin Theatre. Tickets are $57.00 taxes and fees included, which can be found online here. The show takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Vernon on Fri. Oct. 4 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $56.00 taxes and fees included, which can be found online here. The show takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oliver on Sat. Oct. 5 at Venables Theatre. Tickets are $53.50 taxes and fees included, which can be found online here. The show takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Penticton on Sun. Oct. 6 at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets are $52.50 taxes and fees included, which can be found online here.The show takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"This a show you won’t want to miss, so put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' and enjoy the music 'Through the Years.'"