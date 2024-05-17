Opening of Oliver and District Community Pool delayed by leak in main system

Photo: Pixabay

It'll be a little longer before people are able to splash in the Oliver and District Community Pool, since the town announced the opening has been delayed until further notice.

According to the town, a leak has been detected in the main pool system that is causing the water volume to decrease by approximately 5,000 gallons per day.

Staff are working on finding the source of the leak and establishing what repairs will be required.

The scope and timeline for the pool repairs will impact when the pool can be opened to the public for the 2024 season.

The town said additional updates will be communicated as they are available and for the time being, all lessons, classes and public swimming will be postponed until further notice.

Registered participants will receive communication directly regarding the postponement of classes.

"We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work to open the Oliver and District Community Pool for the 2024 season," the town said in their news release.

Questions can be directed to the Town of Oliver or by visiting www.oliver.ca/recreation/community-pool