Oliver residents reminded that Co-Op Avenue is closed 24/7 for time being

Photo: Town of Oliver

Work has begun on Oliver's co-op Avenue Reconstruction Project, and motorists will see continued work throughout the summer.

The road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week due to dewatering, for the next six weeks.

"This work is occurring to temporarily lower the groundwater levels in this area to allow for excavation to occur in dry conditions, below the natural groundwater level," explains a town press release.

"This closure will include all segments of Co-op Avenue east of Main Street, with the exception of access on Co-op Avenue to the No Frills parking lot and the Chevron Station."

Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as needed.

"Local business traffic will continue to have intermittent access, however alternate arrangements should be made whenever possible. Additional updates will be communicated as they are available."

The overall project will see 230 meters of new sidewalk to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility, as well as an increase in parking options.

A new three-way traffic stop at Co-op Avenue and Station Street will is intended to keep congestion and potential crashes down.

The project also encompasses underground infrastructure improvements to sanitary sewer, storm sewer, reclaimed water, and potable water systems.

"These upgrades will enhance the reliability and efficiency of our utilities and ensure more efficient transportation."

The town asks all in the area during the project to watch for traffic personnel and instructional signs. The full project is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 30.