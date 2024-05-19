Public meeting planned in Oliver to discuss healthcare with BC United Party candidate

Photo: Google Maps

South Okanagan residents are invited to a public discussion on healthcare in the region, featuring the local BC United Party candidate and the party's provincial leader.

Formerly the BC Liberals, the BC United Party will be seeking to take the Boundary-Similkameen riding from the NDP in the upcoming fall election.

Former Oliver mayor Ron Hovanes is the United candidate.

On Wednesday, May 22, he will be joined by United leader Kevin Falcon for a public discussion themed on healthcare at the Oliver Legion Hall.

The event is free of charge and open to the public to "discuss challenges to the delivery of healthcare in the South Okanagan."

The event begins at 2 p.m.