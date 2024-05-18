Upcoming show in Oliver, Penticton to celebrate Ukrainian culture and help welcome newcomers

Photo: Contributed

Enjoy the beauty of Ukrainian culture while helping newcomers from the country settle in their new home.

The Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society of Calgary and the local Ukraine Nightingale Project are pleased to present two upcoming shows in the South Okanagan.

On Thursday, May 23 at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton and Saturday, May 25 at the Venables Theatre in Oliver catch the stunning dance performance with proceeds going to the Ukraine Nightingale Project, which was started two years ago.

Its mandate is to help Ukrainians displaced by the war to settle in the South Okanagan.

Tyzub has also recently begun aiding displaced families through their performances. All of the dancers donate their time.

The show, called "Dzvinka," is described as a "unique two-hour stage production that unveils over one hour of original music, composed and recorded amidst the shadows of war in Ukraine. Featuring new elaborate costumes crafted in Ukraine, the mesmerizing choreography takes audiences on a riveting journey encompassing excitement, anticipation, laughter, and moments of despair."

The costumes are also a spectacle in and of themselves. Created in Ukraine, they were transported out of the war zone by van and then plane to Canada, and Tryzub sees them as a representation of resilience aid adversity.

For more information on Penticton tickets, click here, and for Oliver tickets, click here.