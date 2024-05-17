Wave of Osoyoos town staffer resignations partially related to public harassment

Photo: Google Maps

The Town of Osoyoos is playing catch up after a string of staffers have resigned within the last few months, some of which are reportedly partly related to harassment launched by members of the public.

It’s something Osoyoos' own top administrative official said he’s never seen, despite a long career in municipal affairs.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, another resignation from a director of services was announced.

“Some of the negativity out there, and some of the actions of unfortunately a few that have loud voices, have put a strain on a lot of people,” said Osoyoos CAO Rod Rising.

“And it's just really unfortunate. As municipal employees, you do have thick skin. But I guess it definitely took its toll and so we saw several resignations within just a few week period."

Jared Brounstein, director of operational services, is the latest of local municipal staff to resign. His departure follows Brianne Hillson, director of corporate services’ resignation in April. That was after Gina Mackay director of planning and development left along with two public works superintendents.

Now, the Town of Osoyoos has the task of filling in the vacant positions and catching up on already backlogged priorities due to a drawn out and controversial budget process.

Despite actively recruiting, the Town won’t be able to recuperate staff knowledge on key projects like its troubled water system or hours spent on research. Risling said the municipality will be sticking to “the bare necessities,” keeping “the highest priorities moving forward to ensure that our basic services continue.”

“I think we are seeing similar type behaviour across North America and it's really getting to a point at least in some areas, such as ours, that it’s having significant impacts,” Risling added.

At the end of April, Coun. Johnny Cheong presented a recommendation calling for “legislative changes that address the issue of personal and defamatory attacks by members of the public on local government leaders” at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference , which received support from majority of representatives in the Southern Interior.

The request will go forward for further discussion at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in the fall.

And nationally, the head of the RCMP said Sunday that he is considering implementing a law preventing harassment and threats against elected officials.

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme said the RCMP regularly communicates with other police forces about threats to politicians, including repeated threats from the same people.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Risling said.

“It's just a helpless feeling where you have fantastic people that have lived here for 20 years, and they decide they have to go. It's just not right.”

Moving forward, Risling said municipal staff and officials will be aiming to keep a positive attitude, heartened by the kind gestures of residents who have reached out with support during a tumultuous council term.