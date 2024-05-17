Town of Osoyoos to hold public hearing over multi-family residential building proposal

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos residents can have their say on whether a Main Street property should be kept for agricultural use or excluded for a multi-family residential building via public hearing later this month.

On May 18 at 2 p.m. the Town of Osoyoos will be holding the public hearing “regarding a proposal to exclude an approximately 0.2 hectare property” from the Agirciultrual Land Reserve.

The Agricultural Land Reserve is a provincial zone where the main use is agriculture-related with farming encouraged and non-agricultural use restricted.

“The purpose of the proposed exclusion is to facilitate the development of the property for multi-family residential use.”

Residents will have five minutes to speak with the hearing being held in public at council chambers and virtually over Zoom.