236671
236907
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Town of Osoyoos to hold public hearing over multi-family residential building proposal

Multi-unit building proposal

- | Story: 487842

Osoyoos residents can have their say on whether a Main Street property should be kept for agricultural use or excluded for a multi-family residential building via public hearing later this month.

On May 18 at 2 p.m. the Town of Osoyoos will be holding the public hearing “regarding a proposal to exclude an approximately 0.2 hectare property” from the Agirciultrual Land Reserve.

The Agricultural Land Reserve is a provincial zone where the main use is agriculture-related with farming encouraged and non-agricultural use restricted.

“The purpose of the proposed exclusion is to facilitate the development of the property for multi-family residential use.”

Residents will have five minutes to speak with the hearing being held in public at council chambers and virtually over Zoom.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News