Osoyoos' Desert Sun Marina main boat launch closed due to damage

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

The main Osoyoos Desert Sunrise Marina boat launch is closed due to damage, and residents report it is currently barricaded off.

“We are working to assess the launch and get it repaired as quickly as possible,” reads a notice from the Town of Osoyoos issued Thursday.

“In the meantime, the right side of the boat launch remains open and an alternative boat launch is available at Swiws (Hayne's Point).”

According to town staff, the marina Wakepilot and floating dock are both still accessible and operating as normal.



“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time.”