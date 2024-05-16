Osoyoos Spring Festival of the Arts underway for May long weekend with some changes

Photo: Facebook/Steve Elliott

The Osoyoos Spring Festival of the Arts kicked off Wednesday and will continue over the long weekend.

Tickets for most shows, present by Osoyoos & District Arts Council, are still available, with some changes to others.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., the original play by Jim Dinwoodie, Double D Diner, returns to the Sonora Community Centre.

Due to low ticket sales, the Thursday performance by Marcel Gagnon at the Nk' Mip Desert Cultural Centre was cancelled.

However, Friday night, audiences can still expect blues music from Juno and Western Canadian Award winner Jack Semple at the Osoyoos Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Also due to poor ticket sales, organizers have changed the venue for the Steve Elliott Elvis tribute show on Saturday. The show will be moving from the Osoyoos Community Theatre to the Osoyoos Elks Hall.The performance is now sold out.

Saturday will additionally see a three-part matinee show, starting at 1 p.m. with Vincent De Cowans covering Neil Young. At 2 p.m., local singer/songwriter Kansas Lee will take the stage. Then, at 3 p.m., Alyssa Nielsen will play the music of Patsy Cline and friends.

Starting at 11 a.m on Sunday, nine performers will be on hand for a free performance at Gyro Park:

Francis Baptiste - Indigenous/Roots music

Steve Elliott - Gospel Music

Summerland Pipes and Drums Band - Scottish Music

Oskana - Ukrainian Music

Poppa Dawg - Blues Music

Cawston Groove - Jazz Music

Kuja Collective - Celtic Music

Johnny Carwash and The Desert Dawgz - Rock

Bhangra De Cer - Bhangra Dancing

“Then we're going to follow that with fireworks," said Earl Krushelnicki, festival organizer.

"People should bring lawn chairs and we'll have vendors there in the market as well as food trucks."