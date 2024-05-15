RDOS notifies public of Victoria Day weekend service closures

Residents within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will have to prepare for some regional service closures over the Victoria Day weekend.
In a press release Wednesday, the RDOS notified the public of upcoming closures for the long weekend.
RDOS Offices:
- RDOS Martin Street main office in Penticton is closed on Monday
- Okanagan Falls Community Services Willow Street office is closed on Monday
RDOS Landfills:
Saturday
- Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Okanagan Falls Landfill is open from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Oliver Landfill is open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Keremeos Transfer Station is closed
Sunday
- Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed
- Oliver Landfill is closed
- Keremeos Transfer Station is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday
- Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Oliver Landfill is closed
- Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed
- Keremeos Transfer Station is closed
RDOS Recreation Centres:
- Similkameen Recreation Centre office is closed from Saturday to Monday
- The Recreation Centre will remain open and the gym is open for pass holders
- Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre is closed from Saturday to Monday
According to RDOS, regular hours will resume on Tuesday.