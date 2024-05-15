RDOS notifies public of Victoria Day weekend service closures

Residents within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will have to prepare for some regional service closures over the Victoria Day weekend.

In a press release Wednesday, the RDOS notified the public of upcoming closures for the long weekend.

RDOS Offices:

RDOS Martin Street main office in Penticton is closed on Monday

Okanagan Falls Community Services Willow Street office is closed on Monday

RDOS Landfills:

Saturday

Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Okanagan Falls Landfill is open from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Oliver Landfill is open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Keremeos Transfer Station is closed

Sunday

Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed

Oliver Landfill is closed

Keremeos Transfer Station is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday

Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Oliver Landfill is closed

Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed

Keremeos Transfer Station is closed

RDOS Recreation Centres:

Similkameen Recreation Centre office is closed from Saturday to Monday

The Recreation Centre will remain open and the gym is open for pass holders

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre is closed from Saturday to Monday

According to RDOS, regular hours will resume on Tuesday.