Oliver/Osoyoos  

RDOS notifies public of Victoria Day weekend service closures

RDOS service closures

Residents within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will have to prepare for some regional service closures over the Victoria Day weekend.

In a press release Wednesday, the RDOS notified the public of upcoming closures for the long weekend.

RDOS Offices:

  • RDOS Martin Street main office in Penticton is closed on Monday
  • Okanagan Falls Community Services Willow Street office is closed on Monday

RDOS Landfills:

Saturday

  • Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Okanagan Falls Landfill is open from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Oliver Landfill is open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Keremeos Transfer Station is closed

Sunday

  • Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed
  • Oliver Landfill is closed
  • Keremeos Transfer Station is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday

  • Campbell Mountain Landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Oliver Landfill is closed
  • Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed
  • Keremeos Transfer Station is closed

RDOS Recreation Centres:

  • Similkameen Recreation Centre office is closed from Saturday to Monday
  • The Recreation Centre will remain open and the gym is open for pass holders
  • Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre is closed from Saturday to Monday

According to RDOS, regular hours will resume on Tuesday.

