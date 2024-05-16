Best in province Osoyoos secondary student competing at Skills Canada National Competition in electronics

Photo: Contributed Tucker Macor wins gold at Skills Canada.

A 17-year-old Tucker Macor spent two weeks at school after spring break putting a 2005 Jeep Liberty engine in a 2009 body.

That’s just the kind of kid he is, said Boyd Turnbull, Macor's technology education teacher at Osoyoos secondary school.

Turnbull will be accompanying Macor to Québec City for Skills Canada’s National Competition for electronics. The competition takes place May 30 to 31 at ExpoCité.

On Tuesday, Osoyoos council approved a $500 grant to support their trip.

“He’s just a very, very smart kid,” Turnbull said.

The 2005 engine Macor put in his vehicle was Turnbull’s.

“He’s tricking the [car] computer to think different things. He had some issues when he did it, and he solved all the problems, and now he's driving it around," Turnbull said.

Macor's interest in electronics started young.

For example, when Macor was 12, he took apart a DVD player and made it launch discs around.

“I’ve always been interested in trying to figure out how stuff works and put together what I can.”

Macor entered his teen years and met Turnbull in a grade 10 robotics electronics class. Then, Turnbull encouraged a grade 11 Macor to attend Skills Canada competitions, knowing his affinity for electronics.

“I like the competitions just strictly because we are a small school, we are a small school district, and our kids need to see what else is out there and who else is out there,” Turnbull said.

Turnbull added competitions can validate students’ efforts, helping them realize someone from a small school can be just as skilled as students from bigger schools.

At previous Skills Canada competitions, Macor won gold regionally and silver provincially in 2023. This year, he won gold at both levels, placing him at the top of the pack in high school electronics.

Each electronics competition is organized into three parts: breadboarding, soldering and theory.

Time management is something Macor always keeps top of mind when competing, assessing whether he needs to move quickly or can spend time making his work look good.

The hardest part? Staying motivated after something goes wrong, he says. It’s also partly why he designed a modular synthesizer that can play music, but was also made with separate modules and a unique power supply.

“Normally, if something happens with the power supply, because everything's plugged into it, it can break a lot of stuff if something goes wrong," he said.

“The way I built mine is I designed that little circuit board that's constantly monitoring all the voltages to make sure nothing goes wrong, and if it does, it shuts it all down safely before stuff gets broken.”

“That's the stuff that he's doing just for fun,” Turnbull said, laughing.

Turnbull describes Macor as a meticulous and task-oriented student who is “excellent at problem solving.”

“It's very awesome to watch,” Turnbull added.

“He’s long surpassed my qualifications. We do very limited electronics at this school, and that's why I say most of the stuff — it's him all over it at home.”

So far, it looks like it will be something he continues.

Macor said he’s undecided on his post-high school path for now, but he might take a year off and possibly pursue something in electronics in the future.

The Skills Canada National Competition is open to the public and will be streamed online. Roughly 550 youth will compete in 40 skilled trade and technology challenges. Winners will go on to the WorldSkills Competition in France this September.

For information about the national event click here.