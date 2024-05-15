RCMP sergeant meets with woman in Oliver to celebrate citizenship during Citizenship Week

Photo: RCMP E Division RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth celebrates Anke Galardo becoming a Canadian citizen.

An Oliver RCMP sergeant made a special appearance for a woman who recently became a Canadian citizen.

In honour of Citizenship Week from May 13 to 19, RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, Oliver detachment commander, put on his red serge to celebrate Anke Galardo becoming a Canadian citizen.

"To celebrate Citizenship Week, I was happy to wear my uniform for this important memory for Ms. Galardo,” said Wrigglesworth in a press release.

“She told me that her mother still has a picture with me from 2017 when she attended that ceremony in Penticton."

Reflecting on the special moment, Galardo said her mother had told her that she would see her daughter become a citizen one day.

"This is a huge milestone in my life, and I am proud to be a Canadian now,” said Galardo. “I am very grateful to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth for taking pictures with me for this important event. My mom will be very happy to receive this picture.”

Since the COVID-19 lockdowns, many citizenship ceremonies have been held online. Wrigglesworth made a special appearance to visit Galardo and take a photo with her.

"I have taken part in many citizenship ceremonies where nearly 100 new Canadians from close to 50 countries celebrate their new life,” Wrigglesworth added.

“It was an honour and very eye-opening to see how proud and happy these people were. It made me realize how lucky we are to be born in this country.”