Sharp uptick in vehicle thefts involving drugs and firearms in Osoyoos

Photo: File photo

Osoyoos has seen a decrease in violent crime year-over-year, however a sharp uptick in vehicle thefts involving drugs and firearms over the most recent quarter has police on high alert.

On Tuesday, Osoyoos RCMP gave city council members an update on police activity for the year so far.

Compared to this time last year, violent crime in Osoyoos is down. From the start of 2024, police have responded to seven assaults, some causing harm or involving weapons. Most of the assaults involved the same people, and none were strangers to eachother.

However, since the first quarter of the year, Osoyoos and regions across the South Okanagan have seen an uptick in property crime, primarily stolen vehicles.

RCMP said Ford F-350s and other large pick up trucks that are commercially-made are often targeted.

“They're easier to steal, they’re also large and they're usable to the criminals to commit other crimes,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda at Tuesday's meeting.

In April alone, at least half a dozen vehicles were stolen in a sudden string of vehicle thefts.

"And that's where we come down to [break and enter and theft.] So, we have people coming into town, or other towns in the South Okanagan, stealing a vehicle and travelling to another town."

Bayda added that thieves are also towing away with utility trailers, often with expensive tools in them.

“We’re finding those trucks and utility trucks abandoned on the outskirts of town with many of the tools gone.”

As such, RCMP are urging drivers to lock their vehicles to prevent theft, or using a club steering wheel lock.



“If you’re a contractor and you're at a worksite please do not leave your trailer and tools on site,” Bayda said.

“I know it's the easy thing to do. It's easy that get back to working and in the morning and set up — it's a lot quicker if your tools are already there. Take them home […] or somewhere where they can be secured a lot better.”

Police were able to make an arrest relating to a recently stolen vehicle recovered in Oliver. On Sunday, a police officer was also able to identify two suspects passed out in a suspicious vehicle on the 87th Street by the lake.

“We're finding that a lot of people that are passing out in vehicles are people that are using drugs and committing crimes,” said Bayda.

On Monday, vehicles from Penticton and Oliver were recovered.

“We have criminals out there — drugs are fuelling a lot of it — and they’d do anything to get property or money to supply their habits.”

During the committee meeting, Coun. Johnny Cheong asked whether GPS tracking devices kept in vehicles would be helpful for police to locate them. Bayda said GPS devices are preferable to AirTags because AirTags need access to cell towers to work properly.

Bayda also advised the public against confronting suspects directly because “in many stops we’ve found firearms.”

“These people are going into places and stealing people's property and firearms are some of the things they are stealing.”

He said members of the public can take photos or identify the suspects while remaining out of harm's way, which can lead to arrests.