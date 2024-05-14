Fire that broke out at Oliver landfill thought to be related to composting materials

Photo: Oliver Fire Department, Facebook

A landfill fire that broke out last night, reportedly related to composting materials, was extinguished by Oliver firefighters.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, the Oliver Fire Department and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen heavy equipment operators responded to the fire, keeping it contained with no risk of spread.

"We did end up with some heavy machinery that they have on site to be able to move the materials so we can further extinguish it," said Rob Graham, Oliver Deputy Fire Chief.

Within an hour responders put out the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is thought to be a natural process related to composted materials and garbage involved in a "spontaneous combustion as it gets wet and then it gets hot."

"We were also excited to have a couple of our High School Jr Firefighters attend and be able to put into practice some of the skills they have been learning the past couple of weeks," reads an Oliver Fire Department social media post.

Graham added that since the fire was non-hazardous it was a good opportunity to have the junior firefighters involved.