Internationally renown artist paints mural honouring migrant workers along Osoyoos' Main Street

Sarah Crookall

Migrant work is the theme for the latest mural on the Osoyoos’ Pizza Factory wall along Main Street.

As such, Quebec artist Dominick Lessard brings a topic that isn’t always fully shown out in plain sight.

He feels the realities migrant workers face aren’t usually wholly depicted. For example, the mask on the migrant worker in the mural shows the chemicals and pesticides orchard workers sometimes deal with.

“I feel like it offers freedom for these people that come here and work,” Lessard said.

“But it also comes with some struggle with the nomadic life. Some precarity goes with it. Financial precarity, but also workers right. Many struggle.”

Wina Poliquin, president of Wide Arts National Association, also knows the realities of seasonal work. She and Lessard worked together doing so. They see the mural striking a balance.

Lessard added there are benefits that come from temporary foreign workers coming to town.

“It brings a cultural enhancement,” Lessard said.



“Not only about art— yes, it does bring about art. There's a bunch of artists that come here, but also just cultural. Mexican food, Indian food, a bunch of things. Canadian culture is a mix of so many cultures and that's what brings the beauty of it.”

The arts association funded the mural project from previous fundraising efforts, aiming to enhance Osoyoos’ visual landscape as well as getting artists’ work out to the public.

Poliquin said she asked Lessard to do the mural because of his artistry, but also because his work tends to capture deeper meanings.

The Internationally renown artist is known for using a paint brush, house paint, and an extension pole instead of spray paint for his murals. He said the technique came out of necessity due to the cost of art supplies.

“And then I kept going in that direction,” he said.

“I kept doing that with the extension pole and then I realized it really suits me. It fits with the economical decline. It's like trying to do more with the less, less ecological footprint, less tools, and more simple as possible — to make something great with it.”

This way, Lessard is also able to mix paint and use very specific colours.

With this mural, he wanted several characters with many stories. However, he had to change his initial plan due to the texture of the wall.

“But I tried to keep that same spirit.

“I wanted to make a kind of tribute to the seasonal workers. The first time I came in the Okanagan, it was for seasonal work, many, many years ago, and I still have many friends that do that kind of lifestyle.”

According to Statistics Canada, work done by migrant workers has been growing in recent years. Over 61,000 temporary foreign workers were employed in Canada’s agriculture sector in 2021, which was up 11 per cent from the previous year.

Lessard started the Pizza Factory mural the second week of May, finishing within four days on May 13.