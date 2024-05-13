'Not just a regular crepe place:' B.C-founded Dosa Crepe Café opens in Osoyoos

Photo: Sarah Crookall Dosa Crepe Cafe opened in Osoyoos May 1.

The "unique" Dosa Crepe Café opened its fourth B.C. location in Osoyoos this month, just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

"I want everyone to try first because it's not just a regular crepe place," said Shylender Selvaraj, co-owner of Osoyoos Dosa Crepe Café. "It’s totally different — it’s unique,"

Opening on May 1, the B.C.-based business set up shop in the South Okanagan town because of its popularity among tourists.

Originating in Kelowna in 2016, Dosa Crepe Café has now expanded to a total of four stores in the Okanagan, including Vernon and now Osoyoos.

The name of the business gives away its unique element: dosa. Dosa is a gluten-free and vegan crepe prepared from a fermented batter made with rice and black gram.

"The sweet (crepe) is the regular French crepe — that's kind of a dessert for us," Selvaraj said.

“The main meal is called dosa and it’s a savoury crepe from South India. It's made of rice and lentils, so you blend rice and lentils, then you ferment it and then make a huge crispy crepe.

"It comes with two little salad dipping sauces that goes well with the dosa and each customer they have choices for the filling, if they want vegetables, meat, chicken, cheese, spinach and the spice level. So, it’s totally different."

Different indeed, as the menu includes specialties like dosa pizza and dosadillas. However Selvaraj recommends the curry dosa for those who are new to the restaurant.

Dosa Crepe also offers Italian coffees, bubble tea, milkshakes, and alcoholic beverages. And for those with a sweet tooth, there are options such as a banana chocolate crepe and a mango maple crepe, plus much more.

Osoyoos Dosa Crepe Café is located across from Gyro Park at 8143 Main St.