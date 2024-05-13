Eagles fans can catch Take it to the Limit tribute at Oliver's Venables Theatre

Photo: Moon Coin Productions

Classic rock fans can look forward to an Eagles tribute, Take it to the Limit, hitting the Venables Theatre this September.

“Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music as some of Canada's most talented musicians and vocalists come together to pay homage to the legendary Eagles,” reads the event listing.

Take it to the Limit graces the stage on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The band consists of 11 performers who have been in the music industry for up to 40 years.

According to production company Moon Coin Productions, all of their shows are professionally costumed and choreographed.

"With rave reviews from coast to coast, this show promises to be a fully immersive experience, capturing the essence and energy of an authentic Eagles concert.”

Be sure to get your seats before they're "Already Gone."

For more information and to buy tickets click here.

Contributed Mooncoin Production