A pop-up Osoyoos Roller Rink comes to town later this month

Photo: Penticton Roller Skate, Facebook

Roller skaters can bring out their wheels and best tricks to a pop-up Osoyoos Roller Rink later this month.

On May 25, skaters can roll out at Sun Bowl Arena, starting with an all ages skate from 5 to 7 p.m. From 7 to 11 p.m., the roller rink will be available for anyone aged 16 and older.

According to Penticton Roller Skate, an Osoyoos skate event has been “very requested.”

The PRS organization said it aims to connect skaters with one another.

“PRS hosts roller rinks throughout the South Okanagan,” reads the PRS website. “We provide music, light effects, and over 200 pairs of rental skates at venues throughout the Okanagan.”

While admission to the Osoyoos Roller Rink event is $10 and skate rental is $5, spectators are welcome to watch for free.

PRS will be holding another Osoyoos Roller Rink at the Sun Bowl Arena on July 6.