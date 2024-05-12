South Okanagan municipalities remind residents about extreme heat response workshops as temperatures soar

Photo: Reynold Epp

With temperatures jumping to 30 degrees across the South Okanagan over the weekend, local communities are reminding the public of extreme heat response workshops starting next week.

The Extreme Heat Assessment and Response Planning project, from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, aims to enhance heat resiliency by mapping heat risk areas, identifying vulnerable populations, and developing tailored actions.

“We want to hear from you about how heat waves have impacted you in the past and what more is needed to protect our communities,” reads a statement from the RDOS.

“Your input at these sessions is essential to help us chart a path toward helping our region stay safe and cool.”

In-person engagement sessions will cover goals, findings, and roundtable discussions. The events will be held May 21 in Oliver at the Oliver Community Hall from 9 to 11 a.m., and May 22 in Osoyoos at the Sonora Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Engagement sessions will be held for communities who share geographic proximity and potential community resources to encourage collaboration and gather important feedback for the project,” reads the event listing.

“The community is encouraged to attend the workshops co-facilitated by the RDOS, project partners and consultants Introba and Reimagine Architects, as these will provide opportunities for structured feedback to inform the project outcomes.”

Next month, engagement sessions will continue in Princeton on June 4, Keremeos on June 5, and in Okanagan Falls on June 6.

For those who can’t attend in person, virtual engagement sessions will be held:

Wednesday, May 15 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Virtual collaborative workshop with first responders and health organizations and service providers

Thursday, May 16 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Virtual collaborative workshop with RDOS/municipal staff/recreation facilities staff

Wednesday, May 29 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Virtual collaborative workshop with community groups and service providers who support vulnerable groups

Thursday, May 30 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Virtual collaborative workshop with Provincial Groups and Business Organizations

For more information and to register for engagement sessions click here.