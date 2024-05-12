237158
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Sonora Community Centre closes to public on Saturdays due to staff shortage

Short staff cuts Sonora hours

Some Osoyoos pickleball and basketball players will have to make different plans on Saturdays.

As of this weekend, the Sonora Community Centre will be closed to the public on Saturdays until mid June.

In a notice issued Friday, the Town said the Saturday closure will remain from May 11 to June 8, thereby affecting drop-in pickleball, drop-in youth basketball and weight room access.

According to the Town, the closure is a result of a staff shortage.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our users, and thank you for your patience, and understanding,” reads the notice.

The Osoyoos Library remains open on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

