Osoyoos council to decide whether to increase Main Street boat trailer parking by 5 per cent

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos council will decide on whether to increase the daily boat trailer parking fee on Main Street lot by 50 cents.

On Tuesday, council meets and will discuss making possible changes to its off-street public parking bylaw for boat trailers at 6901 Main Street.

According to a report by Jim Zakall, Town director of finance, the trailer lot consumes “considerable staff time spent on the enforcement, administration, and upkeep.” The rate increase would be implemented to recover costs in staff time.

Currently, the cost of daily boat trailer parking in the lot is $10, which would mean a proposed increase to $10.50.

Via the proposed bylaw changes, fees could continue to increase by 5 per cent every following year until 2027.

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

That would mean $11 in 2025, $11.50 in 2026, and $12 in 2027

The current Weekly rate is $60.00, with the Monthly rate of $250.00. Changes to the bylaw would see a new weekly rate of $63 and a new monthly rate of $262.50.

Zakall noted that many municipalities in the Okanagan don’t offer similar lots, however, the City of Penticton does, charging a daily fee of $10.20. Similarly, the City of Kelowna charges $11 for its services.

"In 2018, the Town installed a paid parking meter in the lots, which brought in $43,100 in 2023 and $47,270 in 2022."