Osoyoos Fire Rescue douses fire, urges residents to FireSmart their properties

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Smoke seen near the south east end of town on Friday night was quickly doused by fire crews.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said crews they extinguished the interface fire and are encouraging everyone to FireSmart their properties, as this season is ramping up to be a busy one.

"What is happening up north is weeks in advance of "normal" fire behaviour. Be safe, be diligent and be proactive. Be Fire Smart," they said in their post, referencing the wildfire that prompted the evacuation of Fort Nelson and surrounding properties Friday evening.

ORIGINAL: May 10

Heavy smoke is filling the air in Osoyoos on Friday evening at the south east end of town.

The fire appears to be towards Highway 3 and 45 Street, around the Petro-Canada gas station.

Dee Utigard said they noticed the smell of the fire before the saw the smoke.

"We could smell smoke from our camper. We're camping in Nk'mip," she said. "There's a lot of smoke and a lot of sirens."

Castanet has reached out to Osoyoos Fire Rescue for more information.