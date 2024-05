Photo: Dee Utigard

Heavy smoke is filling the air in Osoyoos on Friday evening at the south east end of town.

The fire appears to be towards Highway 3 and 45 Street, around the Petro-Canada gas station.

Dee Utigard said they noticed the smell of the fire before the saw the smoke.

"We could smell smoke from our camper. We're camping in Nk'mip," she said. "There's a lot of smoke and a lot of sirens."

Castanet has reached out to Osoyoos Fire Rescue for more information.