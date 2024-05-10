South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department to reopen at midnight

Photo: Castanet

UPATE: 10:28 p.m.

Interior Health said the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will be able to reopen at midnight.

The emergency department has secured physician coverage and will reopen for Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 3:19 p.m.

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be temporarily closed over Friday night due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 until 7 a.m. Saturday, May 11.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” IH said in a statement.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

The health authority said those who need life-threatening emergency care should always contact 911 for transportation to the nearest facility.

The hospital’s emergency room closed regularly over the last few years due to limited staff availability.