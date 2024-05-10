South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department to reopen at midnight

UPATE: 10:28 p.m.
Interior Health said the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will be able to reopen at midnight.
The emergency department has secured physician coverage and will reopen for Saturday.
ORIGINAL: 3:19 p.m.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be temporarily closed over Friday night due to limited physician availability.
Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 until 7 a.m. Saturday, May 11.
“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” IH said in a statement.
“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”
The health authority said those who need life-threatening emergency care should always contact 911 for transportation to the nearest facility.
The hospital’s emergency room closed regularly over the last few years due to limited staff availability.
seewood
If that is the case, going to be tough to recruit emerg docs when business isn't booming. Perhaps they have a hybrid system now but an emerg doc takes quite a number of years of post med residency to become certified.
Last time I was getting sewn up in Penticton Emerg, the doc mentioned Penticton has 20 emerg docs on staff.
Guess that covers 24/7 365 days a year.
If you have to put a bit of positive spin on it, traffic is usually light at night between Penticton and Osoyoos.
Doesn't matter one whit though when you have a cardiac arrest on board. Too long to travel.
jfrankbc
Darn those doctors and nurses who wouldn't do their part and had to be fired, none of this would have happened if they had just capitulated.
Cherryland