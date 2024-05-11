Oliver's Half-Corked Marathon and other South Okanagan events receive thousands in tourism funding

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association

Oliver’s Half Corked Marathon and other South Okanagan tourism events could be bigger than ever, as the events receive thousands in provincial funds.

According to a NPD Caucus press release Thursday, 13 events in the Boundary-Similkameen will be receiving nearly $70,000 in provincial funding. Of that, $27,200 will be going to the Half Corked Marathon

"Recent years have been challenging for many of us, and so our fairs, festivals, and events become even more important, bringing our communities together and drawing visitors from near and far to fuel our tourism sector,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, in a press release.

“It's a joy to see these locally-led events across our region get more support, inviting people to come together to connect, celebrate, and discover.

"Whether it's athletes at the Oliver Triathlon, chili peppers at the Similkameen Sizzle, or points between, I applaud these groups for their work bringing people together and I'm pleased the BC government is helping out."

Other South Okanagan events include the Osoyoos Music in the Park expansion at $3,600, the Osoyoos Pride Arts Festival at $2,000, and Osoyoos’ Romancing in the Desert at $2,500.

Additionally, $12,900 will be going to the Oliver Triathlon Weekend, and $2,000 will be invested in Keremeos’ Similkameen Sizzle.

Across B.C., the province is putting $15 million in support of various fairs, festivals, and events throughout 2024 and 2025.