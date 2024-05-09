Artist paints tourism portrait wall at Osoyoos' Gino’s Coffee House, honouring friend

Photo: Gino's Coffee House

Gino’s Coffee House in Osoyoos just got more colourful with a tourism portrait wall, installed in the beginning of May by an artist honouring a friend.

It’s a way for owner Arielle DeRos to honour her late husband Gino, whom the shop is named after. Gino passed away from cancer before the new year, and the shop opened at the end of January.

The artist, Mavik of Mavik Tattoo, did Gino’s sleeve tattoo and the two became close. Mavik was unable to attend Gino’s funeral, but still wanted to show support for his friend.

“Mavik is a genius with his art,” DeRos said.

“He's just incredible if you watch him. I wanted to honour Mavik, I wanted to honour my husband because he got his tattoo (with him), and wanted to see Mavik at at work — it's just phenomenal how he does things the way he does his art.”

Mavik has done several murals around Osoyoos, including at the Royal Canadian Legion and Home Hardware. He completed the cafe's artwork within 24 hours.

“He does a lot of shadow work, so it looks like it's crashing out of the wall.”

Gino’s Coffee House recently completed back patio renovations. DeRos said the portrait wall is also a way to draw people to the back of the building, while enjoying the patio.

In addition to the one portrait wall, Gino’s Coffee House will be adding two more wall murals.

The cafe also runs monthly art exhibitions with a featured artist, and hosts music nights.