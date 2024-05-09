RCMP working to address Osoyoos-area RV encampment that has sparked local concerns

Photo: Contributed Trailers and a campfire at Osoyoos West Bench.

RCMP in Osoyoos are working on a solution for a group 40 trailers indefinitely parked on provincial Crown land bordering the town.

On Thursday, RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda addressed the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board and commented on the contentious RV encampment at Osoyoos West Bench.

The encampment has received attention from residents concerned with large piles of garbage, propane tanks, and wood pallets gathered in an environmentally sensitive area. The camp grounds, which can be used for free for a maximum two-week period, neighbour subdivisions that were evacuated last year due to wildfire.

"I know that a lot of the public have spoken out about the encampment that we have up at Dividend Ridge," Bayda said. "We're working with Natural Resources officers and various ministries to address that."

Bayda added that he will be meeting with Natural Resources Canada next week.

"So, we are addressing the issues there," he said.

"It's not going to be an overnight situation that's going to fix it, but we are addressing it and hopefully we'll have something remedied within the next couple of months."