Meadowlark Nature Festival brings nature tours to Osoyoos and Oliver

Photo: Meadowlark Nature Festival, Facebook

Adventurers can choose from 50 different ecology and culture tours with the upcoming Meadowlark Nature Festival winding its way down to the South Okanagan.

From May 16 to 20, nature lovers can walk, bike, kayak and ride their way through the ecologically diverse Okanagan-Similkameen region, featuring local mentors and conservationists.

“Experience many well-known favourite tours and engaging new adventures, including accessible and family-friendly events,” reads the event listing.

“As a celebration of the natural environment of this region, our festival has a huge impact on educating about and fostering appreciation for the environment and biodiversity of the South Okanagan-Similkameen area.”

Hosted by the charity organization Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, tours include a kayak trip at Rattlesnake Island, a birding tour of South Okanagan’s winged species in Oliver and Kilpoola Lake connectivity IBA tour in Osoyoos. The event will also host the self-taught artist Anne-Marie Harvey who will unveiling her April 2024 work.

Notably, the festival will see guest speaker and science journalist Bob McDonald, host of CBC’s Quirks and Quarks, at the Venables Theatre on May 19.

With a goal of raising $12,000, the OSCA is hosting an online auction until May 18, which includes a Bio Flame Allure ethanol fireplace, artwork by Stephanie Perry, a Garmin Venu 3S smartwatch, a Cannery Brewing gift basket and more.

For more information about the Meadowlark Nature Festival and to purchase tickets click here.