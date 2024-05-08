'We can smell smoke': Nearby residents of RV encampment near Osoyoos frustrated by fire and litter concerns

Photo: Contributed A campfire blazes at Osoyoos' West Bench.

The word “glass” is written in dirt by the hands of a hiker warning others to avoid potential shattered material at Osoyoos' West Bench.

The glass, along with other garbage, regularly gathers on a campsite with hiking trails, which is also host to grasslands, sagebrush, and antelope brush — some of the most endangered ecosystems in Canada, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

West Bench has attracted an RV encampment consisting of roughly 40 trailers that some are concerned have overstayed their welcome, nearby the Dividend Ridge subdivision which was evacuated due to wildfire last year.

The hiker who wrote the warning, Rebecca*, is part of a group of nearby residents who reached out to Castanet, concerned that the RV camp on provincial Crown land poses fire and safety hazards due to regular campfires, and stockpiles of wood pallets, tires, and propane tanks.

“Sensitive ecosystem area” reads a Ministry of Natural Resources sign installed at the entrance of the West Bench ground in 2015, noting the site contains many rare and at-risk wildlife. It warns off-road vehicle users to stay on existing trails and to avoid grasslands, wetlands, and watering holes.

Provincial law prevents visitors from building trails and roadways at West Bench, as well as causing environmental damage on the Crown land.

And while camping on Crown land is legal, there is a two-week limit, which many in the encampment have ostensibly ignored.

Violations to any of the laws carry fines ranging from $575 to $100,000, with the possibility of jail time, which is written in red text on the entrance sign.

Online camping sites like Campendium show the West Bench offers free dispersed camping, with reviewers commenting on its groups of apparent squatters.



“This location in itself is beautiful but it's unfortunate a few are, as usual, ruining it for the rest of us who understand what it means to stay for the 14-day limit,” reads one review.

“They tow their old trailer or mobile in and their flower pots and claim a site as their own.”

However, Rebecca says West Bench has been littered with trailers and garbage for at least four years, when she and her group started trekking the grounds.

They have been capturing photos of debris throughout that time, including burned out vehicles and tents, along with shell casings and animal carcasses.

"We don't want to have to be evacuated again like last year," Rebecca told Castanet. "We can smell smoke when walking at night, so we know that there's some sort of fires being lit.

"It's gonna get dry in the next couple of days. Are people up there going to continue to flout the law and do what they want anyway because there's nobody to police them?"

Rebecca and other local residents added they think provincial money would best be spent on preventing such hazards to begin with, instead of relocating people during a fire.

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, said he is aware of the encampment.

“We want people to be safe and our environment to be healthy, and encampments don't deliver that safety or health, so we're mobilizing teams to help us get there and get people housed safely,” Russell said in an emailed statement.

“While encampments may offer a sense of community for some people, they are not a suitable form of long-term shelter and create significant risks for peoples’ well-being.”

Russell’s office added that the Compliance and Enforcement branch of the Ministry of Forests is working with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the RCMP to identify possible solutions, including alternative housing options.

When asked about the matter, the Town of Osoyoos chief administration officer Rod Risling said Town staff are aware of the situation, but that it is not within municipal boundaries.



As such, the provincial Crown land is stuck in an apparent gap in law enforcement.

RV encampments are not uncommon within the province. Sites in Kelowna have recently been cleared by RCMP and Natural Resources Canada.

BC Housing has also funded alternative housing for those who were living in the McCurdy Road encampment in Kelowna. The Okanagan Forest Task Force is also aware of sites in Peachland and Penticton.

According to emails obtained by Castanet, MLA Russell's office said the West Bench encampment is being investigated, however, the process is likely to be long.

*Castanet has used a pseudonym

