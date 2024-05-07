233979
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Hwy 97 clear after vehicle incident in Osoyoos

Road clear after delay

A section of Hwy 97 in Osoyoos is now clear, following a vehicle incident on Tuesday.

Osoyoos drivers saw slowed traffic along the highway related to the incident, which affected traffic in both directions at 108 Avenue near South Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Just before 11 a.m., DriveBC tweeted about the incident, saying that crews were on the way to the scene.

“Drive with caution in the area and expect delays,” noted DriveBC in the tweet.

Shortly after noon, DriveBC confirmed the roadway has cleared.

