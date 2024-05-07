Keremeos Rodeo Association saddles up for May long weekend event

Photo: Amber Bond, Keremeos Rodeo Association on Facebook

Saddle up for the 83rd annual Keremeos Rodeo Association's main event, taking place over the May long weekend.

From May 18 to 20, equestrian enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of rider-themed activities and competitions.

Starting at 1 p.m. each day, the rodeo kicks off on the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds. The weekend event includes barrel racing and pole bending on Saturday, chicken catch for children aged four to nine on Sunday, and a calf scramble for children aged five to 11 on Monday.

A barbecue rib dinner will be served at the new rodeo hall on Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m., which will be followed by a dance with music by Okanagan Entertainment from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Keremeos Rodeo Association’s rodeo parade will hit the dirt at 10:30 Monday morning. For those who participate, parking and camping is free.

For more information and to register click here.