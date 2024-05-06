Oliver receives support for the province revitalizing rural tourism stunted by wildfires and travel bans

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association

The Town of Oliver received support from elected representatives across the Southern Interior for the province boosting rural tourism, saying it has seen negative impacts from wildfires and climate change over the past year.

Last week, the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference voted in favour of “the provincial government provid(ing) financial investments to local governments to identify how to diversify tourism in impacted communities throughout British Columbia.”

On Wednesday, the resolution was brought forward by the Town of Oliver, which argued that communities impacted by wildfires and subsequent travel bans have caused economic losses due to a muted tourism season, which typically peaks when fires pose the highest risk.

One councillor noted there has also been damage to agricultural crops linked to wine and fruit industries — popular tourist attractions to areas throughout the Okanagan. As such, the town is asking for options to help diversify tourism year-round.

"There has been continued to be significant economic losses due to the occurrence of these extreme weather events over the past several years,” said Town of Oliver Coun. Terry Schafer.

“These effect summer employment, profits for hotels and local businesses and also [warnings for] potential travellers that our province or our area might not be a safe place to travel in the future. We are seeking financial assistance from the provincial government to help with diversifying tourism in the impacted areas.”

In a similar vein, representatives at SILGA supported a resolution presented by the District of Sicamous, calling on the province for long-term economic supports for tourism-dependent rural communities.

Both tourism-based requests will go forward for further debate and discussion at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in the fall.