Dog search and rescue camp trains canines to find missing persons on Anarchist Mountain

Sarah Crookall The BC Search Dog Association held its K9 training camp on Anarchist Mountain over the weekend, getting dogs up to speed on sniffing out missing persons in the wilderness. The BC Search Dog Association held its K9 training camp on Anarchist Mountain over the weekend, getting dogs up to speed on sniffing out missing persons in the wilderness.

“This weekend, we have a very fun job of training dogs all the way from younger dogs — a year old — up to older, more experienced dogs,” said Megan Kelly, vice president of the BC Search Dog Association.

From May 3 to 5, a pack of canines and their owners trekked the fields of Arosa Ranch in search of their targets with the hopes of one day becoming validated in search and rescue and accompanying teams.

While the association trains dogs of most ages, Kelly led a group of novices through a scent retrieval practise on the weekend. The novice group is made up of dogs aged one year to a-year-and-a-half, which is the time they learn more complex tasks beyond basic obedience and light search.

“They're using their nose to find people playing hide-and-go-seek in the bush, and they're expected to to play tug of war.”

At the camp Sunday, handlers assessed their dogs’ ability to find a person or item without being overly distracted following commands. Time is one factor trainers assess for.

Training events take about an hour to set up, with articles being laid out in search areas. Then, it takes about an hour to complete a search.

“Finding a person is a big deal for a dog because that's really what they've been trained to do […] and when that dog comes in, and they smell that scent getting fresher and fresher, you can see them getting way more excited and the handler can read that body language, they can see a change in behaviour,” Kelly said.

“And they really they know they've done a good thing that they found what they're looking for.“

Kelly added that the dogs can cover a larger area and find those who are lost much faster than search and rescue teams on foot.

The dogs are trained by their owners, whom are members of BC search and rescue teams with two years’ of experience and first aid certification. The canines trained over the last few days will be sent to find people lost in the wilderness, whom are most often missing persons.

Becoming a search and rescue dog handler is no small commitment, with most owners training two to three times each week, on top of obedience training.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue hosted the training camp over the weekend. Coming up, the next provincial camp will be held starting on Sept. 26 in Merritt, B.C.