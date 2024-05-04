Annual Pig Out Festival in Oliver and Osoyoos brings in tourism and plenty of smiles over pork-themed dishes

Casey Richardson

People were pigging out on pork-themed dishes at the South Okanagan's signature hog-themed food and wine festival on Saturday afternoon.

The Pig Out Festival, presented by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, were underway at Cellar Door & More just north of Oliver.

Local and guest chefs were showcasing their culinary talents, under the theme “Fiesta."

"Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country launched this event about 10 years ago, just an afternoon celebrating local culinary local ingredients and our member wineries in the region," Executive Director Jennifer Busmann said.

The event hasn't been in its fully glory since before the pandemic, and was excited to be back to its original scale this year, although at a new location.

"We're really happy to have it as an outdoor event. It's grazing. So we have stations throughout the vineyard, through the parking lot, through the green space at Cellar Door & More," Busmann added.

"It's really an afternoon of just eating and drinking and listening to music and local entertainment and having fun with friends and family."

The goal is also to bring out some extra visitors before tourism season really kicks off.

"We've had a few challenging years and there's been some challenges with the vineyards...Our wineries are open and ready for the season. They've got new experiences. They've got new vintage wines, and they've got lots to share with you."

Guests came from across the Okanagan Valley and even from down south across the border to attend the weekend festivities.

The weekend ends with the Big Porker Breakfast at The Bear, The Fish, the Root & The Berry in Osoyoos on Sunday May 5, at a price of $28 per guest. For tickets, click here.

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country will also soon be hosting one of the biggest events in the Okanagan—The popular Half Corked Marathon.

On Saturday, May 25, the unique event will take place in the South Okanagan, seeing participants in creative costumes wind their way through wineries and vineyards over 20 kilometres in the Oliver/Osoyoos area, sampling beverages all along.

"We have a party at the finish line which is open to the public. Our theme this year is 'Now that's the 90s' so we can't wait to see all the costumes and all the fun that's gonna unravel over the course of that weekend," Busmann said.

For more information, head to their website here.

Photo: Casey Richardson There's nothing like bacon on a buttered bun as a delicious snack