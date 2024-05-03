Anarchist Mountain hosting annual fire preparedness open house

Photo: File photo

Anarchist Mountain is hosting its 12th Annual Wildfire Preparedness/FireSmart Day.

This Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, the public is welcome to attend and learn more.

"This is a large community event that invites residents from Area A/ Anarchist Mountain to learn about being FireSmart and prepared for wildfire," reads a press release from the departmnet.

"Focus is on prevention and how to do that."

A guest Speaker from BC Wildfire, Beau Michaud, will share what to expect from the upcoming wildfire season, and Area A Director and RDOS Board Chair Mark Pendergraft will be on hand as well/

There will be presentations, demonstrations, and a special guest for the kids, plus a BBQ that kicks off at noon.