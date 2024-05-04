Municipal leaders vote for Osoyoos' ask for stronger provincial rules on harassment against elected council and staff

Photo: Castanet Council and regional district board members vote on resolutions during the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in Kamloops on Wednesday.

Council and staff at the Town of Osoyoos can perhaps look forward to stronger provincial legislation, and hopefully less "malicious behaviour", to combat ongoing concerns about harassment from the public during council meetings.

On Wednesday, Osoyoos’ recommendation calling for “legislative changes that address the issue of personal and defamatory attacks by members of the public on local government leaders” was passed at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference taking place this week

“It's been a characte- building year for the Town of Osoyoos,” Coun. Johnny Cheong said to applause and laughter at SILGA.

Over the past year, defamatory comments and threats have been hurled at councillors and staff during open meetings, mostly over the town’s beleaguered water system and a 26 per cent tax increase that started off much higher.

The ask to the province calls for stronger tools to handle unruly behaviour at council meetings, adding that current rules under WorkSafeBC and the Workers Compensation Act do not offer enough protection to council members against such problems.

“We're all sitting in these seats knowing that this role takes thick skin, but where is that line?” Cheong asked. “Is it harassment to ourselves? Is to our family?”

“Our staff at the town have been harassed on a daily basis. And we're seeing very real impacts in retention and attraction and sustainability. We need to protect, not just ourselves, but for the future sustainability of leadership and municipal inclusion and participation. So, as leaders in our respective communities, we need to not just take care of ourselves, but take care of our team and of our own people.

Cheong added that social media and evolving technologies have changed significant in recent years, and that municipalities need to be proactive to protect elected official and staff.

The SILGA conference, with representatives of 37 Southern Interior local governments in attendance ended Friday. Resolutions passed are not laws, but will be looked at by relevant provincial authorities for potential action.