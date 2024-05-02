Water service restored to properties on Airport Street in Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The 30, or so, properties on Airport Street that were without water services Thursday, morning now have their water restored.

In a social media post shortly after noon Thursday, the Town of Oliver said "water service has been restored to affected properties."

The Town says it ran into emergency maintenance with cause the temporary shut down of water service between Similkameen Avenue and Skagit Avenue.

ORIGINAL: 12:28 p.m.

Some Oliver residents might notice dry taps as water service from the town is temporarily unavailable.

On social media Thursday, the Town of Oliver said the work will affect roughly 30 properties on Airport Street.

“Due to emergency maintenance, water service will be temporarily interrupted on Airport Street between Similkameen Avenue and Skagit Avenue,” reads a Town Twitter post.

The interruption to water service is a result of emergency maintenance.

The Town says more information will follow.