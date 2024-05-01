House catches fire twice within 24-hours, prompting RCMP involvement

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

A house on Harmony Crescent in Oliver caught fire twice within 24 hours this week, prompting involvement from RCMP.

in a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the Oliver Fire Department confirmed crews were called to a house it had already been to in order to tame fire, finding the home “completely engulfed in flames” for the second time. within a day.

The call came in around 5:40 in the morning.

Video footage posted to social media shows heavy black smoke and large red flames rising from a building. The Facebook user said they recorded video around 5:50 a.m.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, the Oliver Fire Department was called to the house on Harmony Crescent with heavy flames coming from the home. No injuries occured, as all residents were out of the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire service says the first fire did not appear suspicious, however, the second did. It adds RCMP have been notified of the incidents.

“For both fires, a crew was left behind for several hours to monitor the building for any reignitions,” reads the fire department’s Facebook post.

“Upon deeming the fire completely out with no signs of smouldering debris, the crews left the scene.”