Sudden spike in vehicle thefts over the weekend and this month has South Okanagan RCMP warning drivers

Photo: File photo

A sudden spike in vehicle thefts in the South Okanagan this month has prompted RCMP to warn drivers to take extra precaution with their vehicles.

“Vehicle thefts are on the rise in Southern Okanagan Communities and Penticton RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit is proactively targeting known auto crime offenders and high theft areas,” said Const. Jesse Byer with the RCMP crime reduction unit.

“Please be vigilant in securing vehicles, taking valuables with you and don’t leave keys inside your vehicle."

A string of auto thefts carried out over the weekend and throughout the month has police on the lookout.

On Sunday, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from a home on Government Street in Penticton. On the same day, a 1993 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up was stolen while parked in front of a home on Skaha Place.

On Monday, a 2005 Ford F-350 was stolen from an Oliver business. The suspects drove the truck through a fence.

At least one suspect was caught on video surveillance and appeared to be a Caucasian man wearing a black jacket and hat.

A truck, trailer, and a boat were stolen overnight from a home on Ash Street in Okanagan Falls on Saturday.

On April 24, a 2006 Ford F250 with Washington U.S. licence plates was stolen while parked in front of business on Main Street in Osoyoos.

Overnight on April 21, 2024, a company Ford F-150 was stolen from a Cedar Street worksite in Okanagan Falls

Police are currently investigation the vehicle thefts and looking for suspects.

RCMP vehicle theft prevention tips:

Never leave anything valuable, like keys, wallets, purses, or shopping bags, in your vehicle

Point surveillance cameras toward a view of your vehicle

Remove all cash from plain view. Loose change can be an incentive for a thief to break into your vehicle

If you must leave bags or valuables in the car, store them in the trunk. Never leave them in plain sight

Never leave your vehicle running. It takes seconds for a thief to hop into your car and drive off

Park in a well-lit, high visibility area, or in a secure garage when possible.

Close and lock all vehicle windows and doors

Report any suspicious people or activity around vehicles or residences to police

