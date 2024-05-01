Town of Oliver recognizes top volunteers at 19th Spirit of Oliver Awards

Photo: Simon Grant Spirit of Oliver Award winners.

Oliver's most dedicated community volunteers are being honoured this month with the town's 19th Spirit of Oliver Awards.

On April 19, the Town of Oliver handed out awards to winners in five different categories, acknowledging the contributions of the community’s volunteers. In total, there were 13 nominations from 11 different people or organizations.

"Their unwavering dedication, willingness to share expertise, and commitment to enriching the lives of countless residents are truly commendable," reads an emailed statement from Brieanne Mader, Town of Oliver deputy corporate officer.



"Their exemplary dedication and generosity serve as an inspiration to us all, and undoubtedly, their legacy will endure for generations to come."

Chosen by a five-person committee, the Spirit of Oliver winners took home a plaque, their name and photo added to plaques in Town Hall, and an "Area C" Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen coin.

2024 Spirit of Oliver Award winners

Dave Janzen, Community Roots

Photo: Simon Grant Dave Janzen.

Dave is known for his decade-plus dedication to the Oliver and District Heritage Society, using his background in construction to assist with many projects. He is described as modest, hardworking and invaluable to the heritage society.

"Dave is also actively involved in other aspects of preserving Oliver’s unique history such as research and project planning associated with 'The Ditch' and, most recently, the Fairview Townsite planning,” said Sue Morhun with ODHS.

"The society simply couldn’t do all that gets done without the likes of Dave. He’s an absolute treasure.”

Merrill Bjerkan, Individual Adult or Couple

Photo: Simon Grant Merrill Bjerkan.

Merrill has made many contributions within the community, including Desert Valley Hospice and the Oliver Food Bank. She is described as a dedicated volunteer who has organized fundraisers like Hike for Hospice and the Polar Bear Swim.

“Over the years, Merrill has served in multiple capacities, including administrative roles, board membership, and event coordination,” reads an email statement from the Town of Oliver.

“Merrill's commitment to community service is evident in her involvement with the Oliver Food Bank and her ongoing dedication to the Venables Theatre Board.”

Red Cross Oliver, Group

Photo: Google Maps Red Cross Oliver

The Canadian Red Cross in Oliver and its volunteers are known for providing health essentials for people facing mobility challenges due to accidents or surgeries.

The organization serves 600 clients each year, delivering about 1,300 pieces of medical equipment.

“Highlighted as crucial for many individuals in times of need, especially for those facing expensive medical equipment requirements due to short-term illnesses or palliative care needs,” reads a statement from Donna Petersen, an Oliver physiotherapist.

Lena Berukoff, Youth

Photo: Simon Grant Lena Berukoff.

Lena is considered by nominators to be a dedicated volunteer in a variety of roles, including swim coach, lunch monitor, and peer mediator.

“Despite her achievements, Lena remains humble and selfless, motivated by a genuine desire to contribute to her community,” reads a statement from the Town of Oliver.

“Her dedication to making a positive impact on others, particularly children, distinguishes her from others in her volunteering efforts.”

Cathryn Pidduck, Community Builder

Photo: Simon Grant Cathryn Pidduck and Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.

Cathy has been a long-standing and passionate volunteer, with 15 years of service. She has organized various fundraisers and events with the curling club, the Friends of Oliver Library, and Parks and Recreation.

“The staff and students of Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School express gratitude to Cathy Pidduck for her exceptional volunteer efforts in teaching curling,” reads a statement from the Town of Oliver.

“Cathy's dedication and enthusiasm have made a significant impact on the school's Physical Education program by introducing curling as an activity.”