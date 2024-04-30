Town of Oliver seeks input on organic waste collection before program begins

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver wants to know residents' thoughts on organic waste collection ahead of organic waste collection starting in April of 2025.



As such, the town has launched an online anonymous survey and will be holding public engagement events for the program over the next couple of weeks.

“This initiative is crucial for extending the lifespan of the Oliver landfill, modernizing the Town's solid waste program, and aligning with a program already embraced by approximately 3.7 million British Columbia residents,” reads a statement from the Town of Oliver.

“The Town is gathering input to shape the final design of the organic waste collection program, which is tentatively scheduled for launch in April 2025."

Currently, Oliver residents see their green bins picked up on a bi-weekly basis from March to November. Food scraps are picked up with the weekly garbage collection, or composted at home.

In 2021, the Town of Oliver made the decision to move to the organic waste collection program. The Town says that since the Organics Compost Facility has been constructed, curb-side organic waste collection can begin.

“As of April 2025, waste such as kitchen food scraps will be collected in the green bins on a weekly basis once the new organic waste collection program launches,” said Adam Goodwin with the Town of Oliver, in an email.

As part of engagement for the organic waste collection program, the town is hosting pop-up events where residents can share their thoughts in-person.

The Oliver-based events are on Thursday at No Frills from 2 to 5 p.m. and on May 13 at Buy-Low Foods from 2 to 6 p.m.

Town staff will be available to answer questions and residents can fill out the survey, which is open until May 24 at 4 p.m.

To find out more about organic waste collection and to fill out the survey click here.