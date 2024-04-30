On-camera Osoyoos osprey pair lay their first egg of the season

Photo: Osoyoos Osprey Cam, Facebook

Osoyoos’ beloved on-camera osprey pair, known by birders as Soo and Ollie, have hatched their first egg of the season.

On Monday, the birds could be seen on the Osoyoos Osprey Cam livestream bringing fish to their nest with a newly laid egg inside.

Just after 1 p.m., local bird watchers noticed a speckled egg that the ospreys were rotating sitting on.

As of Tuesday morning, the osprey webcam was down and streaming of the nest halted. However representatives with the Town of Osoyoos said tech staff are working on a fix.

The camera, focused on a nest on top of a de-energized power pole, was booted up by the Town and FortisBC on April 10.

With the aim of using the camera as an educational tool, FortisBC helped fund the project with a $4,200 investment.

The livestream of the Osoyoos Osprey Cam can be found here, to watch the beloved birds in their journey to parenthood this spring and summer.