B.C.-owned Blue Barn holds grand opening of expansion store in Osoyoos

Sarah Crookall

There is a new store in town filling a gap in pet supply options, with a feathered companion who is the store's star.

Blue Barn Pet & Hobby Farm opened as the only full-service pet store in Osoyoos in January, but held their official grand opening this past Saturday.

“That was an amazing experience — the whole town came out plus extras from Penticton and everywhere else,” said Stacey Gysbers, Blue Barn Osoyoos manager.

“We had vendors here that came out from far and wide to give away some products and samples.”

Blue Barn Pet & Hobby Farm, a B.C.-owned company, opened up shop a few years ago in Castlegar and Terrace. Now, the Osoyoos location is a uniquely full-fledged pet store in the South Okanagan town.

The grand opening event saw a few hundred people walk through the doors, winning various prizes.

“We carry everything [for] mice to cows, and everything in between,” said Gysbers.

“So you can find all your supplies for your little critters, as well as for your farm critters."

On top of carrying items for all types of critters, Blue Barn Osoyoos also has a unique self-serve dog wash.

“You get 15 minutes and it doesn't seem like a long time, but all the soap and shampoo come out of the nozzle, so it really cuts down on the time that you take to shampoo your dog.”

“But everyone looks forward to coming in to see Wizard — he's the party of this place […] He is an African Grey [parrot]. He's 24 years old. He just celebrated his 24th birthday and he came to us from a lovely family that just didn't have enough time to devote to him.

“He talks to the staff when we're by ourselves. He has a myriad of words, but he likes to mimic whistles, so we have a few customers that will come in and do different bird calls. And he will mimic the very next day, if not that day, in front of them, and you'll catch him singing.”

In May, the store will have cat and dog toys on sale. Then in June, the local company will also be celebrating its birthday month with another big store event.

“We just love all the support that Osoyoos has given us,” Gysbers said.

“We'd like to stick around as long as we can, so come out support. We love donating to charities, so if you're a charity and you need some help, let us know and we will hook you up.”