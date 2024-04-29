Sections of Co-op Avenue in Oliver to close until the fall

Photo: Town of Oliver

Oliver drivers might want to start planning their way around Co-op Avenue, as the road east of Main Street will be closed until the fall.

On Twitter Monday, the Town of Oliver notified residents of the closure.

“During this period, all segments of Co-op Avenue east of Main Street will be closed to public traffic with the exception of access to the No Frills parking lot as well as the Chevron station,” reads a tweet from the Town.

Co-op Avenue will be closed from April 29 to September 30.