Semi-truck driver stuck in marina followed GPS down an Osoyoos boat ramp

A nearly submerged semi-truck cab that landed in the Osoyoos marina over the weekend was driven by a man who was trusting his GPS, police say.
On Saturday morning, a red semi-truck cab could be seen stuck at the Osoyoos Lake Boat Launch nearly submerged in the water just off a boat ramp.
At 4:20 a.m. Osoyoos RCMP were called with Osoyoos Fire Rescue to retrieve a 54-year-old male driver from Surrey.
According to police, the truck driver was “was following his GPS guidance when it inadvertently took him down the boat ramp.”
“Due to darkness, the driver did not realize until it was too late.”
The driver, who was trapped inside of the cab, was rescued uninjured. The truck and the driver were never fully submerged in the water.
A couple of local fire crews swam out to the driver, carrying out the rescue.
my5cents
From the fairly clear photo, the truck was in a few feet of water and only several feet from a dock ?
- "The driver, who was trapped inside of the cab, was rescued uninjured. The truck and the driver were never fully submerged in the water.
A couple of local fire crews swam out to the driver, carrying out the rescue."
• "Trapped in the cab"
• "was rescued uninjured"
• "swam out to the driver"
It's reminiscent to the old quip "the escalator at head office stopped working, the CEO who was on the escalator between floors was rescued by fire fighters".
The truck's GPS directed him to drive into the lake ? Doesn't common sense overrule blind obedience to an electronic device ?