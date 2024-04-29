Semi-truck driver stuck in marina followed GPS down an Osoyoos boat ramp

Photo: Dexter Toth A red semi-truck can nearly submerged in the Osoyoos Boat Launch and Marina

A nearly submerged semi-truck cab that landed in the Osoyoos marina over the weekend was driven by a man who was trusting his GPS, police say.

On Saturday morning, a red semi-truck cab could be seen stuck at the Osoyoos Lake Boat Launch nearly submerged in the water just off a boat ramp.

At 4:20 a.m. Osoyoos RCMP were called with Osoyoos Fire Rescue to retrieve a 54-year-old male driver from Surrey.

According to police, the truck driver was “was following his GPS guidance when it inadvertently took him down the boat ramp.”

“Due to darkness, the driver did not realize until it was too late.”

The driver, who was trapped inside of the cab, was rescued uninjured. The truck and the driver were never fully submerged in the water.

A couple of local fire crews swam out to the driver, carrying out the rescue.