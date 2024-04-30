South Okanagan Secondary students ask for doorstep items for grad food drive

Photo: Google Maps Southern Okanagan Secondary School

Oliver residents are encouraged to leave non-perishable food items on their doorsteps this Wednesday, supporting the Southern Okanagan Secondary School's 2024 graduation food drive.

“The kids are excited to pick up items that you leave on your doorsteps on Wednesday May 1,” reads a Facebook post from a food drive organizer.

“There are also many other ways to donate.”

Food items can also be dropped off at SOSS until Friday. And until May 5, food items can be donated at No Frills and Buy-Low Foods in Oliver, or Belich’s AG Foods in Okanagan Falls.

The goal is to receive 5,055 non-perishable food items in one week.



Food drive organizers ask donators to check expiration dates before contributing.